Minnesota bills seek more than $57.3M for Red River Basin flood control projects

Apr. 6—GRAND FORKS — Northwest Minnesota lawmakers are requesting more than $57.3 million in bonding bill dollars for seven flood control projects in the Red River Basin during the current session of the Minnesota Legislature.

The funding requests are outlined in

HF 4436

in the state House and

SF 4510,

the companion legislation in the state Senate.

Money for the projects would come from authorizing the issuance of bonds to finance public works projects around the state. Lawmakers have said that passing a bonding bill is a priority during this year's legislative session, but whether the funding requests for the Red River Basin make the cut remains to be seen.

"I'm not sure where that's going to end up this year," said Rob Sip, executive director of the Red River Watershed Management Board in Ada. "We're hopeful that there'll be some movement at the Legislature."

Lawmakers also passed a "huge bonding bill" last year, and flooding is unlikely to be an issue this spring anywhere in the Red River Basin, Sip said.

Both could present challenges to this year's funding requests, he added. The RRWMB requested $73 million for basin projects in 2023 and received $12 million.

"That's nothing to sneeze at," Sip said, but millions of dollars of projects need to get done, and inflation will only increase those costs. Even getting half of what's requested — "or a little bit less" — would allow some projects to proceed in phases, he said.

"With these projects, we have our money invested, the local watershed has money invested, plus the state has money invested," Sip said. Without state funding, "we're building bridges to nowhere," he said. "Plus, there's all these calls for water storage across the landscape. Well, then help us fund it.

"And by the way, we're really good at it."

In advocating for projects in the basin, Sip said the focus has expanded beyond flood control.

"What we're starting to do more now, too, is talking more about the multipurpose nature of these projects," he said — benefits that include not only flood control, but water quality and fish and wildlife habitat.

"We've got a lot of good things going on — a lot of excitement," he said. "We're just keeping our fingers crossed that the Legislature can help us out a little bit."

Here's a list of funding requested for the seven projects in the Red River Basin:

* $2 million for the community grant program to remove the city of Newfolden from the 100-year floodplain to the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District.

* $11.3 million for increasing storage capacity and improving water level control at Nelson Slough/JD 19 improvement project to the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District.

* $16.732 million for final engineering, permitting, land acquisition and construction of Phases 1 and 2 of the Klondike Clean Water Retention Project to the Two Rivers Watershed District.

* $13.7 million for the construction of the Mustinka River Rehabilitation — Redpath Impoundment Project to the Bois de Sioux Watershed District.

* $9 million for the construction of the Roseau Lake Rehabilitation project to the Roseau River Watershed District.

* $4.5 million for permitting, plans, easement acquisition and final design of the Whitney Lake retention sites to the Whitney Lake Project to the Roseau River Watershed District.

* $106,000 for the Chiefs Coulee Project to reduce flood damage in the city of Thief River Falls to the Red Lake Watershed District.

The House version of the Red River Basin funding request bill is authored by Reps. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, and John Burkel, R-Badger. Sens. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, and Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, are authors of the companion legislation in the Senate.