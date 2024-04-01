Minnesota-based store opens its first location in Pontiac. What you can expect

Something virtually every farming community needs is a business that can supply it with a variety of goods in order to keep the process going. Pontiac has been fortunate to have one for decades. The only thing it, it has changed names over the years.

The latest to inhabit the building at 1027 W. Reynolds St. is Runnings. It has taken the baton from the likes of Big R, Stock and Field and R.P. Home and Harvest.

Runnings ribbon-cutting event on March 22, including members of the city government, Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce and employees at Runnings.

But store manager Bridget Reaves feels Runnings is a little different.

“I feel that what sets (Runnings) apart from the others in the past because we couldn't keep what that small farmer needed in order to keep it all local,” Reaves said.

Reaves joined Runnings after the company purchased R.P. Home and Harvest. She began working in the farm store business in Pontiac when it was Stock and Field four years ago.

Pontiac Mayor Bill Alvey, left, congratulates Runnings store manager Bridget Reaves at the ribbon cutting for the newly opened Runnings Store at 1027 W. Reynolds St.

Runnings is able to supply farmers in a pinch with most items that could be needed, from disc blades to bolts to bailer belts and whatever, she said. She added that products are stocked according to the demographics of the community in order to help the farmers.

Runnings has been in business for more than 75 years, having gotten its start in December 1947 in Marshall, Minn. It was founded as a farm and fleet supply store by Norman “Red” Running, whose family owned it until 1988.

According to the Runnings website, Dennis and Adele Reed were part of a group that purchased the business and “it has become a destination for high quality merchandise”.

Reaves said that the Reeds are very involved in the company and will go out and visit all of the stores. They are big supporters of their employees and the local communities, she added. That's a lot of traveling since the company now has more than 80 stores from the Midwest to the east coast.

“I feel they are very gracious and personable, friendly and easy to get along with,” Reaves said of the Reeds.

Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce President Drew Keller of the State Bank of Graymont gives Runnings store manager Bridget Reaves a framed dollar bill recognizing the first dollar the store took in after opening.

Reaves said that the owners have allowed local management the leeway to decide where to get involved.

As for the store, many of the employees have worked in the various stores that have occupied this space for more than 10 years.

“With this company, they make us feel like family,” Reaves said. “It's part of feeling that your team enjoys coming to work. When you have a corporate company that makes you feel you belong, and that's one thing I enjoy already about working for Runnings.”

Runnings purchased R.P. Home and Harvest in June of last year.

Runnings is open seven days a week. The hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Runnings store opens first location in Pontiac, Illinois