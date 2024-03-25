Minnesota-based department store opens 2 locations in greater Peoria area

The Minnesota-based department store chain Runnings expanded its footprint last week when seven new franchises opened in Illinois, including two in the greater Peoria area.

The new stores in Pekin and Washington were previously part of the R.P. Home and Harvest chain, but were rebranded when Runnings purchased the company’s 22 stores and its distribution center in 2022.

Runnings hosted grand openings at its new locations Thursday through Saturday and invited shoppers to register for a chance at such prizes as turkey fryers, metal detectors, and car care packages.

Mallory Hanauer of Washington, who was at the new Washington location Thursday to buy a present for her dog Ozzie’s first birthday, was particularly appreciative of Runnings’ policy of allowing leashed pets into the store.

“It’s a really nice convenient place to shop for stuff for him,” she added. “The fact that I can take him inside and do training with him is convenient as well.”

J.C. Ludwig of Washburn stopped in the Washington store to purchase chicken wire for her newly-acquired chickens and de-worming treatment for her horse. As a rural livestock owner, she was pleased with Runnings’ selection of farm supplies.

“The customer service was fantastic,” she said. “They had everything I need for the animals I have. I’d heard great things about Runnings from my uncle, who lives in Montana, where there are a lot of them. I can say they provide a lot of different things for their customers. It’s good to have one close to home.”

The new Runnings stores are located at 3315 Court St., Pekin; and at 70 Cherry Tree Shopping Center, Washington. Hours of operation at both sites are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Founded in 1947, Runnings is a family-owned general retailer that sells pet supplies, sporting goods, lawn and garden supplies, house wares, tools, farm supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. More information is available at runnings.com.

