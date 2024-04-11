Minneola is in major growth mode

MINNEOLA — Ah, spring. The sound of birds chirping, bees buzzing and nail guns pounding on new rooftops.

That’s the sound of renewal in Minneola, and the city has not even had to bump out its city limits signs.

“We haven’t moved in 15 years,” said Mayor Pat Kelley in an interview with the Daily Commercial.

True, but growth is moving to the south Lake County city with thousands of homes and businesses.

“Everything was approved in 2004-2005,” he said.

The recession of 2008 pumped the brakes on proposed developments, with many properties changing hands.

A bulldozer is shown clearing land for a new development in the Hills of Minneola area on April 11.

Today, plans are approved for more than 4,100 homes in the Hills of Minneola, including multi-family apartments near Florida’s Turnpike; 2,380 single-family homes and 175 multi-family units (not started) at Sugarloaf Mountain; more than 900 single-family homes and 841 multi-family units at Minneola Ridge, none of which have begun construction; and hundreds of residential units in a mixed-use plan in Founders Ridge.

The population of Minneola in 2022 was 16,446, up 2,603 or 16 percent in just two years, according to the University of Florida Bureau of Economic Business Research. However, with all the growth, future population charts may have to be charted on a whiteboard.

The city has benefited greatly. The city now finds itself in the unique position of being debt-free, with the exception of one loan.

New construction is happening behind Publix near the Hills of Minneola area on April 11, 2024.

“We pay cash for everything,” the longtime mayor said, including new fire trucks, a fire station and library.

One reason is that when the recession did hit, the city was conservative, laying off employees and initiating a 10 percent pay cut.

Taxpayers are not only seeing their taxes go up, but they are being reduced.

Not only are the number of new homes skyrocketing, but good things are happening economically, too.

Advent Health is building an 80-bed, four-story $271 million hospital on Hancock Road at Florida’s Turnpike.

The land is being cleared to make way for the new Lake County Relief School in Minneola.

Crooked Can Brewing is building a 40,000-square-foot craft beer destination brewery and headquarters this year.

The city is creating a 30-acre park. A large parking garage is being erected.

One of the growth magnets has been the public-private partnership opening of an entrance to the turnpike. Work is also underway to improve the nearby entrance ramp at State Road 19 and U.S. 27.

The city recently was awarded an $8 million grant to improve busy Citrus Grove Road, Kelley said.

Then, there is growth in the surrounding areas of Groveland, Clermont and Leesburg which continues to stretch southward down U.S. 27 through annexations, picking up huge developments, including The Villages sprawling across the Sumter County line.

Minneola has distinct, different economic areas, including U.S. 27, which is an obvious commercial corridor. Nearby is the Tiki Bar on Main Street and the historic Lake Minneola Inn on the eastern shore of Lake Minneola.

The Town Center is north of Citrus Grove Road, north of the Publix shopping center, said Joyce Heffington, planning director. It features apartments and outparcels for businesses,

The City Center, where Crooked Can is building its new facility, will have a kind of Disney Springs feel, Heffington said, with walkways and places for entertainment.

