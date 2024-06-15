Minnehaha auditor makes 'big claims' about 2020 election. State says she's running her own narrative.

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson sent out a press release this week saying that due to security concerns in the election system she inherited when she was sworn in last March, she "took it upon myself to investigate past elections."

That was Tuesday, a week after the county's primary election. But state officials say Anderson's claims are taken out of context, and that she hasn't asked either the state or the county's election vendor about possible explanations.

As she dug through the county's digital data on the 2020 presidential election, Anderson claimed to have found "drastic differences" in vote percentages between in-person and absentee voting, "concerning" patterns in military absentee voting and "alarming" discrepancies between the official record of votes and the audit logs.

Minnehaha county auditor Leah Anderson assists ballot counters during primary day on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Minnehaha Administration County building in Sioux Falls.

Anderson has released no evidence of any of these claims outside of the press release, and in the last two days has agreed to, rescheduled and eventually declined an interview with the Argus Leader about the claims, citing a heavy workload and deadlines for a post-election audit, which she is expected to discuss with the Minnehaha County Commission next Tuesday.

But since the press release, Anderson has found time to appear on multiple right-wing internet programs, including a conversation with election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, where she has connected her concerns about Minnehaha County elections to a theory that claims an algorithm is being used to alter absentee ballots, aided by analysis from a "data expert" who believes that "the United States of America was the victim of a coordinated multi-state conspiracy to defraud the 2020 General Election."

What does Anderson claim she found?

Anderson says in her review of the county's cast vote record for the 2020 election, "a drastic difference in the vote percentages between in person and absentee voting was discovered. Upon a closer look, the pattern in the Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act ballots was especially concerning."

The release does not explain what the "drastic difference" is, nor what is "especially concerning" about the UOCAVA ballots.

She also says that looking at the 2020 audit logs revealed "over 24,500 ballots that were not accounted for by the tabulators per review and analysis of the audit logs," stating the official record of votes shows 92,326 votes that were cast in Minnehaha County, while the audit logs only account for 68,922 ballots (which produces a slightly smaller number, 23,404, than Anderson claims).

Anderson also says that she "requested a data analyst that has reviewed cast vote records from all across the country. His review revealed disturbing evidence of irregularities and statistically improbable results that do not occur in random vote returns, or random voter behavior."

Asked about Anderson's claims, Rachel Soulek, the director of the division of elections for the South Dakota Secretary of State, said, Anderson is making "some big claims that she never brought forward to our office until this release went out."

Soulek said as to Anderson's 2020 audit, Minnehaha County canvassed the results for that election right after it was held and found no discrepancies at the time with those who voted, and the ballots cast.

"Also, the county is only required to keep any of the materials for that election for 22 months, and they were able to start ridding and recycling materials well before Ms. Anderson took office," Soulek said. "Again, Ms. Anderson never had anyone from our office, or the vendor look at the discrepancies she and the alleged data analyst found. Ms. Anderson’s claims are mostly taken out of context of what is fact and used to run her own narrative."

Again, Anderson's release does not provide the evidence or results from the data analyst — but what they likely are isn't too hard to figure out. Anderson told conservative TV host Brannon Howse that she'd given the data to a man named Jeffrey O'Donnell, a figure in the election integrity movement who is often called "Lone Raccoon."

'The Mesa Pattern'

O'Donnell's website says he began examining data on the 2020 election shortly after it occurred, citing himself as a "computer and data expert with 40 years of professional experience."

In March 2022, Mesa County, Colorado's Republican District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein received an 88-page report prepared by O'Donnell and Walter Daugherity that alleged "evidence of potentially unauthorized and illegal manipulation of tabulated vote data during the 2020 General Election and 2021 Grand Junction Municipal Election.”

Rubinstein's two-month investigation of the claims in the report found "extensive evidence that the conclusions in Report 3 are false," and that anomalies in election logs appeared to be the result of an elections worker "trouble-shooting problems in the flow of the adjudication process during the elections."

While O'Donnell and Daugherity's report cites interviews with multiple employees, Rubinstein's investigation states that after interviewing Mesa County election officials, "we were not able to locate a single person who said that they were interviewed by the drafters of Report 3."

Nonetheless, O'Donnell has since published another report called "Fingerprints of Fraud," in which he claims that cast vote records show "mathematically impossible voting patterns that shockingly demonstrate a predictive and intentionally manufactured similarity."

O'Donnell refers to this as "The Mesa Pattern," and says it is the result of an algorithm that can determine how many fake votes are needed to win an election and even change real votes if the fake ones didn't turn out to be enough.

'I will be totally upfront that I don’t completely understand it, but there’s something wrong.'

The day of Anderson's release, her ally Jessica Pollema appeared on Lindell's show "The Lindell Report," which was hosted that day by Conrad Reynolds, a retired U.S. Army colonel who has run for office twice in Arkansas.

Pollema failed to unseat Sheri Lund in the 2022 Republican primary for Lincoln County auditor, and serves as the president of South Dakota Canvassing Group, an organization that wants to ban vote-counting machines and move to hand-counted elections, ban mail-in voting. The group regularly packs the chambers of Minnehaha County Commission meetings to show their support for Anderson.

She also made a challenge in the during last week's primary Minnehaha County that resulted in the rejection of 132 absentee ballots. Secretary of State's office and Minnehaha County State's Attorney officials have said the challenge did not fall within the bounds of state law.

In her appearance, she said the data found by Anderson showed a "huge discrepancy" between votes for Donald Trump and Joe Biden, referred to the "Mesa Pattern" and said state Republicans were ignoring the issue.

"The RINOs in South Dakota and the liberals are bringing open primaries, radical up-to-birth abortion and legalized recreational marijuana to the ballot in November, so again, having the proof that our elections can be and actually have been manipulated in South Dakota," Pollema said. "Now this is a call to action to all of the grassroots, to the actual conservative legislators out there, to the Freedom Caucus, to the governor, we have to do something, because our elections are in grave danger in November unless we do something to radically change how we do the elections in South Dakota."

Anderson was on "The Lindell Report" the next day, this time hosted by Lindell himself.

Lindell notably held a "cyber symposium" in Sioux Falls in 2021, where he held a "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" in which anyone who proved his data wa wrong or not from the 2020 election would be awarded $5 million. A man named Robert Zeidman did just that, and an arbitration court has ruled that Lindell must pay him.

Anderson bemoaned the fact that she was unable to release cast vote records to the public, saying she'd been threatened with contempt of court over the matter, but did not explain how providing them to O'Donnell was different. She did not say who threatened her.

Anderson also agreed that the records matched what she called "The Mesa County image," although she added, "I will be totally upfront that I don’t completely understand it, but there’s something wrong."

She also told Lindell both the Minnehaha County Commission and State's Attorney's Office have pushed back on many of her ideas and attempts, saying they simply want to cover up any issues.

Anderson also criticized Secretary of State Monae Johnson and Gov. Kristi Noem, saying that Noem was "not doing anything about it" and that Johnson should be removed from her position.

She also talked about the hand-counted audit she plans to perform of the entire June 4 primary, currently set for June 25. She said she believed that perhaps actions such as that were preventing further issues.

“The audits that have been done so far have turned out to be, in the smaller counties, have turned out to be accurate. And I think there’s so many eyes on this right now, and they know we have this audit coming up, that this particular election is … we’re probably not gonna find anything," Anderson told Lindell. "But that doesn’t mean they don’t have the capability of doing it. And that’s what was clear to me when I looked at the 2020 analysis is that they could have modified that election. But if they’re not gonna let me audit that election either, then we don’t know. And why wouldn’t we want to know if something happened?"

Anderson did not specify in the interview who "they" referred to.

At one point, asked about South Dakota's policy on mail-in ballots by Lindell, Anderson seemed to connect it to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "in 2020 they sent out absentee request forms to everybody, so they encouraged it, because of the plandemic."

Anderson did not elaborate on her use of "plandemic," which is most notably the title of a widely-debunked film from 2020 that spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota did indeed send absentee ballot applications to all South Dakotans who were registered to vote shortly before the 2020 primary election, and voters received a form that would have allowed them to also receive an absentee ballot in the November election as well.

“And I love your products," Anderson told Lindell as the show wrapped up. "I have your sheets, your towels, your pillows, your bed mattress cushiony thing, everything. Oh, and the slippers.”

Anderson raises specter of 'algorithm' affecting voting

The two women next spoke with Howse on his show "Brannon Howse Live," in conversations that tread much of the same ground as their Lindell interviews, though Howse seemed eager to encourage his guests to up the ante of who could be involved in the alleged conspiracy.

When Pollema appeared on his show on Wednesday, he said that the claims of an algorithm lent credence to his fears that the Central Intelligence Agency was undergoing a "color revolution" to steal the election.

“This would tell you from the same algorithm running across all the machines that it’s coming up from above, that this is likely coming out of the CIA," Howse said.

“Well Brannon, three or four years ago, I would have said you’re crazy," Pollema said. "But I’ve done all my own research, and I’ve shared a lot of it with you. And I totally agree, it’s the feds that have access to this data.”

When he spoke with Anderson on Thursday, she told him that while she'd heard from her supporters, she had yet to hear from any of the officials she had named in her letter, including Noem, Johnson, Election Systems & Software or members of the South Dakota State Legislature.

“What could they possibly be waiting for Leah?" Howse asked. "I mean … for the country to be destroyed? To roll over into another color revolution and see the end of our liberties and freedoms, and people like you and me thrown into FEMA camps or prison, or sued into oblivion?”

Anderson said that “You would think that our great Kristi Noem … I’d like to say that with air quotes … she hasn’t responded," and accused Johnson of turning her back on election integrity.

She repeated that she doesn't believe the voting patterns shown in the data are "normal or natural" although she specifies that she has only looked at electronic data, and has not opened the physical materials for 2020, saying she has been advised not to do so by state's attorneys, although she did not specify by whom.

When Howse directly asked her if she believes an algorithm was running on the county's voting machines, she replied, "I’m gonna be careful to answer, but it does seem to be the same pattern as what was in Colorado.”

She later said that it's possible someone didn't appropriately preserve the records electronically before saying, "The other issue is what appears to be the same algorithm as the Mesa 3."

Howse then returns to the CIA question, referring to a 2020 letter written by Florida Congressman Bill Posey, who wanted an investigation into whether the CIA had any relationship with voting machine companies.

Howse said he found the letter "very interesting," and asked Anderson for her thoughts. While she said that "I would wonder about too," she said she was often very busy at work and didn't have a lot of time to "investigate" a lot of things, although she said that she listened to a lot of shows like Howse's.

Anderson's reticence to directly implicate the CIA in her concerns about the election results did not prevent Howse from headlining her interview "South Dakota Auditor Does NOT Rule Out CIA Involvement in Irregularities and Statistically Improbable Results That Suggest Computer Manipulation in Election Results."

She said she had no regrets about running for office despite frustrations and pushback from other department heads, IT workers and state's attorneys.

“I won, and I won against an incumbent that was appointed by a hostile commission," Anderson said. "So the commissioners that I work with are all Republicans, and most of them do not want me in my position.”

Anderson and the commission have fought over issues including hand-counting ballots and her salary, with tensions perhaps highest late last year when Commissioner Joe Kippley called her performance "disappointing" and "embarrassing" shortly after she said she wasn't sure she could trust the county's election system and secretly invited a group of her supporters to sit in on a call between her, state officials and ES&S.

She also told Howse that she started becoming involved in the election integrity movement because of COVID-19 lockdowns, again using the phrase "plandemic."

Howse also asked Anderson if she thought similar discrepancies would be found in other parts of South Dakota.

“I think if they looked, you would, especially in 2020," Anderson said. "I do feel that, probably … I think ES&S has possibly left us alone, especially recently, because they know that we have this audit, and people have their eyes on this now.”

