Minneapolis shooting at least 11th incident of officers hit by gunfire in region since April 2023

Thursday's fatal shooting of Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell marks at least the 10th time in less than 14 months that law enforcement officers have been killed or wounded by gunfire in or near Minnesota.

"As tragic as this is," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement Friday, "I know we are not alone in Minneapolis. We know that attacks on police officers are on the rise across our country, and Jamal just happened to be the latest victim of this senseless and troubling trend. It's become too easy and to attack our police, and it needs to stop."

April 10: Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy Christopher Heihn was shot in the hand during an exchange of gunfire with 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya, while several deputies were attempting to serve a warrant. Hoyhtya was killed.

Feb. 18: in Burnsville, police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, were shot and killed at a home early in the morning after an hourslong standoff following a domestic abuse call. The gunman then killed himself.

Dec. 7, 2023: St. Paul police officer Michael Tschida was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with Brandon Daleshaun Keys, 24, of Maplewood, who was killed.

Oct. 12, 2023: In Glenwood Township near Princeton, five officers with a search warrant were shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was inside his home with numerous guns. The suspect, 65-year-old Karl Thomas Holmberg, was wounded before his apprehension and was charged with six counts each of attempted murder and first-degree assault of a police officer.

Sept. 13, 2023: In Algona, Iowa, police officer Kevin Cram was fatally shot while trying to arrest Kyle L. Ricke, 43, of Algona over an active warrant for harassment. About four hours later, Ricke was apprehended roughly 110 miles to the north in Sleepy Eye, Minn.

Aug. 11, 2023: Minneapolis police officer Jacob Spies was shot and wounded by automatic gunfire while pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car on the North Side. Four people were arrested that night.

July 14, 2023: Fargo police officer Jake Wallin, 23, was killed and two fellow officers and a civilian were wounded by gunfire from Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo. A fourth officer shot and killed Barakat.

May 6, 2023: In western Wisconsin, St. Croix County sheriff's deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot just outside of Glenwood. Leising was answering a call about a drunken driver stuck in a ditch. The suspect, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, of Shakopee, was found dead nearby with a gun close to his body.

April 15, 2023: In western Minnesota, Pope County sheriff's deputy Joshua Owen was killed on his 44th birthday while responding to a domestic dispute call. Two other officers were wounded. The suspected shooter, Bryan Nygard, 34, of Cyrus, Minn., died when officers returned fire.

April 8, 2023: In western Wisconsin, two police officers were shot and killed in Barron County during a traffic stop in Cameron: officers Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department. The suspect, Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, of New Auburn, Wis., died in an exchange of gunfire.