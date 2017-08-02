Minneapolis school building collapses after explosion

Authorities say two people are unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse at a grade school in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially tweeted that one fatality was reported in the collapse at Minnehaha Academy. But fire officials haven’t been able to confirm that report, and Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says officials are backing off that statement.

Tyner says three people were rescued from the roof, and another person initially believed missing was found unhurt. He says crews are searching for two missing people who may be trapped in the rubble.

Police say five people were taken to a hospital with injuries, including one who has since been released.

Minnehaha Academy is a Christian college prep school, serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.