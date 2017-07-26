    Minneapolis Police Department Announces New Bodycam Policy Following Fatal Shooting of Australian Woman

    In the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Justine Damond, the Minneapolis Police Department announced new bodycam policies for officers.

    Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

    About NBC News Specials

    NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials. See More

    Check out more stuff on Yahoo View