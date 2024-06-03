Minneapolis man injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Cannon Falls

Jun. 3—CANNON FALLS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Minneapolis man was injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, June 2, 2024, on Highway 52 near Cannon Falls.

A 2023 Nissan Armada was southbound on Highway 52 near the Goodhue County Road 24 intersection when it left the roadway and rolled into the median around 4:45 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Jeremy Jerone Arnett, 36, of Minneapolis, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Cannon Falls Police Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance also responded to the scene.