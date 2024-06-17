Minivan Slams Into Police Cruiser During Traffic Stop

Police said several officers were lucky to avoid being seriously injured after a minivan crashed into a cruiser during a traffic stop on a highway in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 16.

Dashcam footage released by the Knoxville Police Department shows the moment a car slammed into the back of the police cruiser as two officers stand nearby.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, but the officer whose car was hit was treated for minor injuries and the driver of the car who hit the cruiser was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, police said. The officer was later released and is “surprisingly okay,” police told local outlet WBIR.

“While it is unclear what exactly led to the crash, this is a good reminder of the real dangers for first responders, especially on the interstate,” police said in their social media post. Credit: Knoxville Police Department via Storyful

