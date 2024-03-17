'A ministry of presence and a place of welcome' Erie's St. Patrick's Haven at 40 years

I became executive director of St. Patrick's Haven, a shelter for homeless men in Erie, in February 2023. Since then, I've thought a lot about what drew me to this position. I've always had a deep desire to help others, a desire I couldn't ignore. I realize now that it stems from my own life experiences. A few years ago, while in college in another city, I found myself homeless. It was only briefly, but I felt lost and alone with no friends or family nearby. I didn't know where to turn for help. I slept in my car or in dorm rooms and apartments of anyone who would have me. I even stayed in a house without heat. It wasn't long before I stopped attending classes and dropped out of college.

Once back home, I was determined to turn my life around. Fortunately, with a reliable support system including help from my family, hard work, and some luck, I graduated and landed this position with St. Patrick's Haven. It didn't seem like a coincidence that less than a decade after being homeless myself, I was now working for a homeless shelter. I feel fortunate that I can help others who are going through similar struggles.

When I welcome a guest to the Haven and I see a weak smile and averted gaze, I am reminded of how ashamed and depressed I felt having to rely on others to meet my basic needs. Seeing these men arrive, anxious and unsure, takes me back to those feelings of being alone and scared. Now, I see the impact St. Patrick's Haven has on the lives of the men who come through our doors. They find more than just a safe and warm place to sleep; they find unconditional acceptance and a sense of belonging. They realize, even if just for a moment, that they are not alone. The mission of St. Patrick's Haven is to provide a ministry of presence and a place of welcome, nightly refuge, food, comfort, and friendship for homeless men. The managers, all who experienced homelessness themselves, provide guidance and resources and treat each man with dignity and respect. Volunteers who come to visit as a ministry of presence, build trust with the guests and acknowledge them beyond their hardships.

St. Patrick's Haven was founded in 1984 as a small, grassroots homeless shelter that began in response to a need. A parishioner of St. Patrick's parish became aware of men sleeping on benches near the rectory and on sidewalk grates outside then-Hamot Hospital. The parishioner contacted Sister Mary Fromknecht, SSJ, and planted the seed that would grow to become St. Patrick's Haven, a homeless shelter for men. The original location at 4th and Peach Streets provided men with warm coffee and a safe place to sleep. In 1986, as the need grew, St. Patrick's Haven moved to East 12th Street. Thanks in large part to the funds generated as the result of being a designated charity by Erie's Roar on the Shore, St. Patrick's Haven opened a brand-new facility, still on East 12th Street, in 2017 where it continues today.

Along the way, the Haven experienced several setbacks and challenges, including the original space being deemed uninhabitable, and a more recent devastating fire in its new building. The 2022 fire rendered St. Patrick's Haven uninhabitable once again. Fortunately, all guests and the Haven's cat, Princess, were safely evacuated, and alternative shelter arrangements were found until the reconstruction was complete. The Erie community responded generously which allowed us to reopen our doors less than a year later in July 2023.

Fire damage on the northwest corner of St. Patrick's Haven is shown in Erie in this file photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022. A September fire damaged the men's shelter, temporarily forcing the relocation of 23 beds used by area homeless individuals. The shelter was repaired and is now marking its 40th year sheltering homeless men in Erie.

Today, as a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwest Pennsylvania, St. Patrick's Haven continues to provide as many as 22 men each night with a place of welcome, nightly refuge, food, comfort, and friendship. In keeping with the mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph, we welcome the dear neighbor without distinction. We do not refuse shelter to anyone based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, or age. Unlike other shelters, we welcome men who are intoxicated or under the influence if they do not bring alcohol or drugs into the shelter.

Life has come full circle for me and this past year has been transformative. Though being without a home is not something any of us would hope for, my brief experience of homelessness has blessed me with insight and empathy that I can bring to my work with St. Patrick's Haven. It is an honor and a privilege to serve our guests.

Melted siding from fire damage is shown at St. Patrick's Haven is shown in Erie in this file photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022. The restored shelter is now marking its 40th year of service.

St. Patrick's Haven is funded entirely through donations and grants and has provided shelter for homeless men in Erie for 40 years only because of the generosity of so many people who believe in our mission. May God continue to bless the work of so many hands and hearts as St. Patrick's Haven moves into its future. Visit www.stpatrickshaven.org.

Shelby Folga is the executive director of St. Patrick’s Haven. She is a graduate of PennWest Edinboro University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and where she is currently working on a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: St. Patrick Haven offers more than shelter, Shelby Folga explains