MINISINK - A school bus aide for the Minisink Valley Central School District has been accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl on his bus.

State police said investigators from their Bureau of Criminal Investigation were notified by district administrators on Thursday last week that the aide, Nicola Loguerico, 76, of New Hampton, allegedly inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl over the course of the previous week.

Loguerico was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony.

He was arraigned in Middletown City Court and sent to the Orange County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond, pending further court action.

The name of Loguerico's attorney was not immediately available.

State police are asking any additional victims or witnesses to contact them at 845-344-5300.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Minisink school bus aide accused of sexually abusing girl