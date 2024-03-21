Minimum-security inmate, placed on escape status in 2021, arrested in Mitchell

A minimum-security state inmate who was placed on escape status for more than two years is in custody.

Brandon Witt, 40, was arrested Thursday in Mitchell, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Witt was placed on escape status Oct. 1, 2021 after he left a community service work site in Sioux Falls and did not return to a minimum-security center in Sioux Falls.

Witt had been serving a sentence since February 2019 for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Bennett County when he escaped.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls minimum-security inmate arrested years after 2021 escape