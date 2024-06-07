Mineral Wells to try its own search for city manager, council weighs EMS downgrade

Jun. 7—MINERAL WELLS — Mayor Regan Johnson and two fellow council members will lead a hands-on search for a new city manager, the council agreed Tuesday.

Downgrading the city's EMS and finding a paramedic-led private ambulance provider also was discussed during back-to-back meetings.

"I would like to be proactive," Johnson said of finding a successor to City Manager Dean Sullivan, who has announced he will leave the office by the end of 2024.

The mayor described the council as "disappointed" with candidates a professional recruiting firm recommended, the last time the position was empty, two from Texas and one from California.

That was in February 2022. Weeks later the council unanimously turned instead to its 10-year chief of police, Sullivan.

Johnson on Tuesday proposed that a council subcommittee identify similar communities " ...and meet city managers that have tackled the types of projects we have going."

She didn't describe the process much further beyond leaving open the option to hire a company for the final candidate vetting.

"(We'll) just start figuring out the structure and and potential options and how we go about it," she added. "I know it's an unconventional approach."

The mayor recommended her ally, Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson, who was not at the meeting, and Place 2 Councilman Kyle Kelley to form the search committee.

"Am I getting volunteered, or am I getting volun-told?" Kelley asked to laughter as the second-year councilman agreed to serve.

Tuesday's council meeting followed a two-hour dive into the panel's first budget workshop.

Much of the discussion, as the council prepares for the fiscal year that starts Oct.1, centered on communication with residents.

Sullivan, and immediate past Economic Development Corp. Director David Hawes, proposed council members plan to host "neighborhood meetings" to better communicate with residents.

"After what we've been through, I think it's even more important that we communicate with residents in neighborhood meetings throughout the year," Hawes said, referring to public discord over a large water rate hike that prompted a petition-driven recall of Ward 4 Councilman Doyle Light.

(Two other council members survived their May 4 recall votes).

The prospect of throwing in the towel on a long-running, but still unsolved, inability to keep paramedics in ambulances could be just a reason for such town hall discussions.

"As soon as they get their (paramedic) patch, they're out of here," Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn said. "In the last 24 months, we've not been fully staffed (until two weeks ago)."

Dunn routinely closed one of the department's two stations last year, for lack of full staff to fill three, eight-hour shifts at both.

To preserve resources, local EMS also stopped fielding calls outside the city limits last year, leaving those to the contractor for the Emergency Services District No. 1, Sacred Cross EMS.

The pull-back coincided with a one-year-only $144,000 contribution from Palo Pinto County that was supposed to tide the city department over while it looked elsewhere for ways to keep paramedics from jumping to Metroplex departments.

Sullivan told the council he needed them to name a committee to approach the EMS district and Palo Pinto General Hospital. Both of those are tax-supported entities.

"This is a very serious matter," Sullivan said. "It affects every person, every child, every taxpayer ... in this city."

Including the hospital in EMS discussions also was proposed last year by Light and Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado.

"I know something's got to be done about it," Maldonado said Tuesday. "We definitely need to have those conversations."

Barring newfound success there, Dunn proposed allowing a private EMS such as MedStar be invited into town.

Such an entity could bring a franchise fee to enrich city coffers, and Dunn said his department would keep its fleet rolling with emergency medical technicians.

EMTs have what's known as Basic Life Support certification and can stabilize patients until more highly trained paramedics arrive or the ambulance gets to the ER.

"We are still going to respond to EMS calls," he said. "We respond to over 3,000 calls a year."

Also during the budget workshop, Hawes said a California business that employs 300 has announced plans to shut down and move to Mineral Wells.

The good news presents its own challenge.

"We don't have the housing that's necessary for the workforce that's coming to Mineral Wells," Hawes said. "We've had meetings with several developers. ... Gosh, we're in meetings every day with people wanting to come to Mineral Wells."

Also of note in the budget talks, it sounds like the city will stop absorbing credit card fees when people pay bills with plastic.

That already happened with water bills, but discussions indicated it will spread to all credit card payments beginning in October.

"The credit card charges we're having to pay are substantially over budget," Place 1 Councilman Kyle Kelley said, as the mayor said absorbing those fees is an option for private businesses.

"I don't think the taxpayer should be subsidizing that," she said.