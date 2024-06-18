Mine tours resumed after 56 people were stranded in mine

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — County officials announced the Lackawanna County Coal Mine Tour is resuming operations after 54 tourists and two staff members were stranded in the mine after an electrical malfunction.

According to Lackawanna County officials, Monday around 1:45 p.m., an electrical malfunction occurred on the mine car that takes visitors in and out of the mine.

The County Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Bechtel says a piece of plastic snapped off of a relay switch and became jammed between its contacts preventing the completion of the electrical circuit used to operate the mine car.

As stated in the release, the plastic was removed, tested, and back in operation by 6:30 p.m.

Officials note all 56 people exited the mine through the escape device in about an hour and a half. No one was injured.

