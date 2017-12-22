Mindy Kaling's Friends Throw Her A Nora Ephron-Themed Party Celebrating New Baby

Actress and self-avowed romcom fan Mindy Kaling gave birth to her first child last week, and her friends aptly threw her a “You’ve Got Mail”-themed holiday party to celebrate.

The “Mindy Project” creator shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday featuring the menu for a feast her colleagues prepared for her, with references to several classic Nora Ephron films.

“I usually do a holiday dinner with the young women that work with me but I’ve had a busy week! So they brought the holiday dinner to me,” wrote Kaling, who gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Dec. 15.

The “Yule Got Mail Holiday Dinner” paid homage to “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’ve Got Mail” — two of Ephron’s classic romantic comedies, both starring actress Meg Ryan — with dishes like “Pie a la Sally” and “Shopgirl’s Pasta Pomodoro.”

In her Instagram post, Kaling included a quote from “You’ve Got Mail,” writing: “Maybe for dessert we will have coffee... Patricia? Patricia’s amazing. Patricia makes coffee nervous.”

Ephron, a prolific writer and filmmaker who was a HuffPost editor at large, died in 2012.