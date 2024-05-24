‘You are out of your mind’: Former TikToker testifies in his own defense

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Former TikTok star Ali Abulaban, who went by the username of Jinnkid, was on the witness stand for a third day in a row Thursday, appearing more agitated.

Abulaban is on trial for two charges of murder. He’s admitted to shooting and killing his wife Ana Abulaban and the man she was seeing, Rayburn Barron, inside his apartment complex on Oct. 21, 2021.

He has spent a total of more than 15 hours on the witness stand being questioned, first by his attorney Jodi Green, and then cross-examined by Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast.

“I’m not going to tolerate this,” Ali responded to one of Brast’s questions. “I’m not here to twist anything, I have nothing to hide.”

He grew more and more agitated as the questions continued.

On the day of the shooting, Oct. 21, 2021, Ali testified that he changed Ana’s profile picture in his phone to a photo of an overflowing trash can. He said he googled “trash cans” to try to find the picture.

The prosecution asked him Thursday, “You were looking up trash cans because you wanted to hide some bodies, correct?”

Ali laughed in response and said, “Sorry, you are out of your mind.”

It was evident the questions were getting under his skin.

Brast asked if on Oct. 18, 2021, he researched teen porn videos.

“What?” Ali shouted. “You’re out your mind … show me the teen *** you just said. You want to paint me as some *** child molester? Show me … what you just said. I’ve never seen that in the discovery. I’ve been incarcerated three years. You never showed that to my team. Where did you get that? … You’re not going to paint me as something I’m not.”

Brast said, “It’s in your phone.” He replied, “Show me!”

Brast also questioned Ali about his emotional response as he detailed the shooting the day before in court.

Brast said, “Not a single tear fell from your eyes is that right?”

Ali dismissed her questioning and said, “I wiped a tear off this table.”

Right before the lunch recess, Brast questioned Abulaban about an alleged conversation with an inmate. Ali’s attorney later asked for a mistrial, and the judge denied it.

Closing arguments are expected Friday morning.

