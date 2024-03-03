De Minaur beats Rudd to become the first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012

Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a backhand return to Casper Ruud of Norway during their final match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

ACAPULCO, México (AP) — Alex De Minaur beat Casper Rudd 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to become the first player to win back-to back titles in the Mexican Open since 2012.

The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.

The 25-year-old Australian won his 10 consecutive match in Acapulco to break a four-match losing streaks in ATP finals, including Rotterdam earlier this year.

The sixth-seeded Ruud missed the chance to win his 11th title in the ATP and his first ATP 500 title.

De Minaur took an early break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set and both hold their serve for the 6-4 score in the first one.

In the second, both players exchanged breaks in the first four games and the Australian got a break in the seventh game to take the lead.

