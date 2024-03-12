Mimi Moseley, 'Redding's cheerleader,' a 'relationship engineer,' also Citizen of the Year

Mimi Moseley, a winery owner and community activists affectionately known as "Redding's cheerleader," became the latest resident to be feted with the community's Citizen of the Year honor.

Business and community leaders recognized Moseley last Friday at the Sheraton Hotel during the Redding Chamber of Commerce's 45th annual Legends & Leaders Gala.

Past winners of the award selected her as the next recipient because of her numerous community-building efforts and the positivity she brings in promoting Redding on social media. Presentation of the 2023 award is a joint partnership between the chamber and the Records Searchlight.

Moseley and her husband, Marty Moseley, both whose roots are in the South, moved to the North State from the Silicon Valley. They have been calling Redding home since 2009. Over that past 15 years, the two have poured themselves into the community as a way to get to understand it and connect with others.

In Mimi Moseley's case, the involvement has meant taking a seat with various boards, community groups and nonprofits, including One Safe Place, Advance Redding, the Shasta County Grand Jury and Redding Restart. The latter is a new committee examining homelessness and addiction and how nonprofits can help, according to the contributions that were listed for her nomination.

“I think at the core she wants to live in a peaceful community where people are honoring to one another. The way you achieve (that) is through dialogue and compassion and understanding. The way to move forward is to not pick a fight with everybody that has a disagreement with you," Marty Moseley told Silas Lyons, who introduced Mimi Moseley at the gala.

Lyons is the former Record Searchlight editor and a news executive at Gannett, the newspapers' parent company. Lyons has introduced most of the award recipients since 2008.

“She’s much more of a connector and a person who’s almost like a relationship engineer,” Marty Moseley said of his wife.

Mimi Moseley, who made her career in advertising and marketing, opened the Moseley Family Cellars tasting room with her husband almost as soon as they got to Redding. Just over a year ago, they returned to the downtown and opened the winery at the historic Thompson house on Pine Street.

The family business is a donor to charity events, according to her nomination.

In addition to volunteering her time with nonprofits, Mimi Moseley has been a part of several campaign teams for Redding City Council members.

Also during the evening event, the Redding Chamber of Commerce honored:

Ambassador of the Year: Juliaray Corbin-Smith, the regional director of O2 Employment Services

Business of the Year: Authority Property Management

Business Person of the Year: Chris Cable, founder of Caliber Office Furniture

Rising Star Award: Zane Peterson, owner of Peterson Timber, Inc.

