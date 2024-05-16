Milwaukie man, 69, killed in Lincoln City parking lot, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a murder suspect on Tuesday after he allegedly killed a 69-year-old Milwaukie man in a hotel parking lot in Lincoln City.

Roland Evans-Freke was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and second-degree robbery. He is accused of killing Bradley Cole and is being held at the Lincoln County Jail.

Officers say they responded to the Ashley Inn off Hwy. 101 just after 8 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in the parking lot.

Authorities arrived to the scene to find Cole badly injured and unconscious. Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate him, but Cole would later be declared dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact authorities.

