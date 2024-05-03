Milwaukee's weekend weather forecast includes thunderstorms, possible hail Saturday

Thursday night, the Milwaukee area saw about one-quarter inch of rain and a few claps of thunder, and you'll want to keep your umbrella handy because the week's storms aren't over just yet.

While most of the weekend is expected to be sunny and pleasant with temps in the 60s and 70s, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast across southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon and evening.

"We are expecting chances across the majority of south-central and southeastern Wisconsin," said local National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Quigley. "That's not to say everybody is going to see rain tomorrow, given the scattered nature of the activity, but there will be chances across ... our area."

In Milwaukee, rain and storms are most likely between about noon and 8 p.m. on Saturday. About one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of rain is likely in the area, though more could accumulate if storms are strong.

Chances for widespread severe weather are low, "though we can't rule out, perhaps, an isolated stronger storm, maybe with some hail or gusty winds," Quigley said. There is a chance that any storm tomorrow could produce small hail and strong winds, but the greatest likelihood will be in far southeastern Wisconsin from Walworth County to the Racine-Kenosha area.

Yes, hail can form in summertime weather, but it is generally unique to thunderstorms, Quigley said.

Saturday's storms will form on a weak cold front. Milwaukeeans can expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday before the storm brings in slightly cooler temps in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Wisconsin weather radar

Wisconsin weather warnings

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Thunderstorms, possible hail Saturday in Milwaukee's weekend weather