Milwaukee's weather could affect solar eclipse viewing, early models suggest

A potential weather system could impede Milwaukee residents who are hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse on April 8.

While Milwaukee and the rest of Wisconsin is not in the path of totality, the eclipse would still dim the sky slightly and almost 90% of the sun will be covered. What could complicate that, though, is a low-pressure system developing in the Great Plains.

"Both the major models ... indicate we're looking at more active weather patterns," said Michaela Heeren, a meteorologist at the local National Weather Service office. "So that could mean more clouds, more precipitation."

Heeren said that the NWS only forecasts seven days out — the solar eclipse is eight days out — and that makes it difficult to forecast with certainty at this time.

The NWS's two major models, the Global Forecast System and the European model, show that the system is currently forecasted to develop sometime between April 8th and 10th, she said. The system stretches from Kansas, into Iowa and southern Wisconsin, Heeren said.

"Ther's definitive potential for a low-pressure system," she said. "The timing is going to be the indicator."

The Apri 8 eclipse is the first to move across the contiguous United States since 2017. It will move southwest to northeast through North America and bring abrupt darkness along its path of totality for minutes.

To find out more about how long it will last where you're at, USA Today has you covered.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's weather could bring clouds, rain for solar eclipse