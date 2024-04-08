Milwaukee's suburban communities look at opting out of later bar times during the RNC

A new law allows bars in 14 Wisconsin counties to remain open until 4 a.m. during the Republican National Convention, but not all municipalities think it's a good idea.

Elected leaders in Menomonee Falls, Oconomowoc and Shorewood have either discussed or will discuss the idea of opting out of the longer hours.

The convention is being held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.

On Dec. 6, 2023, Gov. Tony Evers signed an act to allow bars in certain municipalities to be open until 4 a.m. Normally, bars must be closed from 2 to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 2:30 to 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Each municipality in the 14 counties — either a city, village or town — can opt out of this extension by voting on an ordinance after May 1, said Aaron Gary, a legislative attorney with the state's Legislative Reference Bureau.

Gary said the 14 Wisconsin counties which have the option to extend their bar time are: Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Rock, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Dane, Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Columbia, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac.

Gary also said that a municipality has the option to allow only certain bars to stay open later.

The Village of Menomonee Falls is working on an ordinance to opt out of the extended hours, according to village documents. It was a discussion item at the April 1 village board meeting. Village Trustee Paul Tadda said it is still in committee, and the plan is for it to be a voting item at the May 6 village board meeting.

The Town of Oconomowoc on March 18 discussed passing an ordinance not allowing for the extended hours. Lori Opitz, clerk/treasure for the Town of Oconomowoc, said it will be a voting action at a future meeting.

The Village of Shorewood has already taken action, unanimously passing an ordinance April 1 to not allow the extended hours. It's not clear what, if any, issues there may be with Shorewood taking action prior to May 1. At least five people wrote emails to village officials asking the village to opt out of the extended hours, citing noise and traffic issues, according to village documents.

Executive Director of the Shorewood Business Improvement District Janet Henning wrote an email to village officials indicating that most of the bars and restaurants would not take advantage of the extension "due to staffing and/or other reasons." She said that a few of them would extend their hours, but "close if business was not consistent between the midnight and 4 a.m. hours."

Gary said there is no deadline of when the ordinance to opt out of the extended hours has to be passed.

Claudia Levens contributed to this report.

