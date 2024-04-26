Milwaukee's Sherman Park to get new lighting, splashpad and pathways as part of renovations

A rendering of the splash pad improvements to Sherman Park. The project is scheduled to be completed in two phases, with the construction to conclude in November.

Milwaukee’s Sherman Park will undergo an extensive renovation beginning this spring, featuring new lighting and pathways as initial improvements.

The two-phase project’s first-phase cost is estimated at around $1.5 million, with $962,000 of that coming from the county’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act and about another $500,000 from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee fundraising. The project will begin with lighting, pathways and a new splash pad, with second-phase updates contingent on securing funding.

“It’s important because Sherman Park is a high-equity park for us, which means it's an area of need and we’re trying to invest in equity in the park system,” said Jim Tarantino, the county’s deputy parks director.

Sherman Park, at 3000 N. Sherman Boulevard, is home to the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club. The improvements extend beyond the lighting and pathways, with 15 total improvements being made throughout the park.

The project’s second phase is scheduled to be completed in November, but its scope and timeline is contingent on more funding being secured, he said.

BGCGM Sherman Park Ariel Park Updates by Post-Crescent on Scribd

Tarantino estimated that there was another $1 million to $1.5 million in rehabilitations needed at the park, with a new roof needed at a county-owned building — home of the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club — costing $1 million alone. Other improvements that could be considered are things like a picnic shelter, tennis court rehabilitation and other improvements to the building.

“We can’t predict what funders would want to support,” he said. “It’s a matter of fundraising and then trying to find the right match for the park.”

Sherman Park is well-known for its history of activism. In 2016, protests and civil unrest took place at the park for two days after the fatal police shooting of 23-year-old Sylville K. Smith.

That history weighed on the county’s mind when it approached rehabilitating the park and asked the community about improvements, starting five years ago, Tarantino said. It led the county to prioritizing improvements requested the most: lighting and pathways.

“(The history) impacted a lot of people’s thinking across the board at the county about the importance of the park as a gathering spot for the community for all sorts of activities,” he said. “Parks play an important role of where people gather for protest.”

Tarantino said the county also prioritized improvements at the park because of a park equity rating index the county created, which rates parks 1 to 10 on their need for improvements. Sherman Park was at a 10, or the highest level, he said.

Other parks on the city's north side, like Washington Park, also need improvements and will rely on similar funding structures between public and private entities, he said.

“The reality is it has been years since any investment has been made (at Sherman) and, when there’s a lack of investment, it shows a lack of prioritization or a lack of caring on the behalf of the government,” he said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley touted the improvements to the park and noted the philanthropic support from other entities.

“By working together with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, I’m proud we are investing in improvements and amenities at Sherman Park for families to enjoy in the years ahead,” Crowley said in a statement. “This project is moving forward through federal funding from the Biden-Harris Administration and financial support from partners like Ascension Wisconsin and Herb Kohl Philanthropies. I’m excited for the future of Sherman Park and the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club, as this effort will positively impact the community for many years to come.”

The park and the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club will remain open during construction, a news release said.

