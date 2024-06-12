Milwaukee's newest apartment tower is opening. 333 Water has the city's highest rents

Milwaukee's newest apartment tower is opening − and its rents are the highest in town.

333 Water, at 333 N. Water St., is a 31-story tower with 333 luxury rental units, 9,600 square feet of ground-level retail space, and a 371-space parking structure. It's being developed by Houston-based Hines in the Historic Third Ward.

The $165 million project has apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom and penthouse units.

Sixty units opened Saturday, along with such amenities as a fitness center, co-working space, lounge, and an outdoor deck. That ninth-floor deck features a firepit, putting green, swimming pool and two grills.

Monthly rents start at $2,200 for a 561-square-foot studio, or around $3.92 per square foot.

The co-working space is pictured on the ninth floor at 333 N. Water St., Milwaukee.

At The Couture, the other new downtown high-rise, monthly rents start at $2,045. Its one-bedroom units have 576 square feet, translating to around $3.55 per square foot − around 10% less than the per-square-foot rent for a studio at 333 Water.

But the rent difference shrinks when comparing larger units, said Tom D'Arcy, Hines senior managing director. He said 333 Water's aggregate rents are around 3% higher than The Couture's.

"We really like our location," said Rikki Miner, Hines project manager. "We really like that we're in this live-work-play neighborhood. You're really in the action here."

The Couture is a 44-story tower, overlooking Lake Michigan at 909 E. Michigan St., with 322 apartments and 42,600 square feet of commercial space on three floors. Residents began moving into the $191 million development in April, and construction will be completed in late July − more than three years after it started.

333 Water's construction is finishing in late August − around two years after it started. Chicago-based W.E. O'Neil Construction is the general contractor, with Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz serving as project architect.

333 Water has 333 luxury rental units, 9,600 square feet of ground-level retail space, and a 371-space parking structure.

Also, 333 Water was approved and financed within a much shorter time frame compared to The Couture − developed by Barrett Lo Visionary Development LLC.

The Couture proposal was unveiled in July 2012. It was delayed in part by a court battle over claims much of the project site is on former Lake Michigan bed that can't be used for private development.

Barrett Lo also ran into delays securing financing. But those were largely resolved in November 2020 when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a loan guarantee for the project.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's newest apartment tower opens. It's the second one in 2024