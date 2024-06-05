Milwaukee's July 3 lakefront fireworks were canceled. Tell us how you're feeling about it.

Milwaukee will be without a Fourth of July holiday tradition this year with the July 3 lakefront fireworks at Veterans Park cancelled due to the "lack of sponsorship."

The Milwaukee County Parks Department notified the public about the cancellation May 24, noting the fireworks cost about $350,000 for the pyrotechnics alone, and another $20,000 in additional staffing and service costs related to the event.

A week later, the Parks Department issued another statement saying they had already "exhausted every effort" to find new sponsors. It went on to say that even if it found a last-minute sponsor, it would be too late to pull off the lakefront event.

Columnist James Causey said the lack of sponsorship was a major disappointment given how much county taxpayers were called upon to support the stadiums of two professional sports teams as well as the levying of new sales taxes to support core services.

"The lakefront fireworks on July 3 are a Milwaukee County staple. It’s a celebration and melting pot, bringing people from all parts of southeastern Wisconsin," Causey wrote. "The fireworks are just as much a part of a Milwaukee summer as Summerfest, Bastille Days, Juneteenth, and State Fair."

We want to hear your thoughts about not having Milwaukee lakefront fireworks this year, and we'll share your answers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: July 3 fireworks in Milwaukee were canceled. We want your thoughts