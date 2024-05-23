At times it’s a beacon of hope for warmer days ahead. Or it warns us to brace for the cold.

And when it’s flickering, grab an umbrella or snow boots.

The weather flame atop the Gas Light Building has lit up Milwaukee’s skyline for decades, sharing its color-coded forecast with generations of downtown visitors.

There are different versions of the rhyme for remembering what the glowing weather forecast means, but it goes something like this: If the flame is blue, no change in view. When the flame is red, warm weather is ahead. If the flame is gold, expect cold. When there’s a flickering flame, expect snow or rain.

Standing more than 20 feet tall and weighing 4 tons, the beacon is the crowning glory of its Art Deco building designed by renowned Milwaukee architect Alexander C. Eschweiler. The East Wisconsin Avenue landmark, which also features accents of Cream City brick, was finished in 1930. The flame was added in 1956.

Originally the Milwaukee Gas Light Building, it later became Wisconsin Gas – which was purchased by Wisconsin Energy in 2001. The building was later sold to a developer, who converted it into office space.

Like most of us, the flame has had some hard times. It went dark in the 1970s due to the energy crisis. And 20 years ago, it was turned off overnight due to high energy costs – ironic, considering it had been owned by an energy company.

But for now, the flame burns eternal.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: About Milwaukee's Gas Light Building and its weather-forecasting flame