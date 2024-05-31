Milwaukee's animal control center has 'insane' number of animals coming in

Milwaukee County’s animal control facility is seeing an “insane” number of animals entering and the crowding is leading to the animals' behavior deteriorating due to stress.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, or MADACC, is housing 274 animals, mainly cats and dogs, almost double what its staff would prefer. As a result, two dogs are being placed in a single kennel and staffers — and the animals — are growing more weary over time.

MADACC rescues stray, unwanted or mistreated animals to provide them temporary shelter at its center at 3839 W. Burnham St. in West Milwaukee.

“Our intake is just insane,” said Kate Hartlund, MADACC’s community engagement coordinator. “The animals do not stop coming in. We have a great adoption day and get seven cats adopted and six dogs. (Then) 15 dogs come in and 20 cats.”

The number of animals is weighing on the 36 full-time staff members. She said one staff member recently was caring for 90 dogs on their own.

And unlike other animal shelters, MADACC is open-admission, meaning it accepts every animal that comes in.

“It’s exhausting taking care of this many animals," Hartlund said. "We all know what we signed up for, but these times are extreme."

With that comes stresses on the animals, too.

She said some dogs are staying “longer than they ever have before” with some more than four months. That's created behavior issues due to the crowding. It has a domino effect on their health, too, with stress leading to the animals getting sick.

Hartlund blamed the surge in animals on an economic crunch in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Rising pet costs for things like food or vet care are often cut out — meaning pets are being given up.

And while the shelter doesn't accept pets from owners surrendering them, Hartlund said she thinks many of the strays they’re taking on are “owned strays.”

“The economy is hard and it’s getting to the point where owning a pet is kind of becoming a luxury,” she said.

MADACC needs multiple things to happen for them to see relief, Hartlund said. Among those is more families willing to adopt pets, pet owners finding ways to keep their pets, and more staff or volunteer assistance at its center.

The organization has recently started new efforts like trial periods with the animals or waiving adoption fees to encourage more adoptions.

She’s also encouraging pet owners who are struggling to keep their pets reach out to MADACC and other organizations like the Wisconsin Humane Society. Other local organizations also offer low-cost spay and neuter programs that are helpful, too, Hartlund said.

“I think we’re seeing an influx of especially dogs that have been trained and have been loved and have manners," she said, "And it's heartbreaking.”

MADACC has 1,019 volunteers, but about 200 are active in-shelter volunteers, or those who assist in day-to-day operations. Those volunteers work varying hours as well, with some coming once a week to others coming multiple times a week.

“I’ll take once a week,” Hartlund said. “If you can come in, come in. … I always tell people that if you are a dog walker and you have an hour on your lunch break, more power to you.”

When volunteers assist, it makes a considerable impact on the staff, she said.

The organization’s kennel techs are “drained,” but recently six volunteers came in and helped with kennel duties, she said.

“It was the first time I’ve seen the kennel techs leave (happy),” Hartlund said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's animal control center has 'insane' number of animals