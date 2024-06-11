Milwaukee's airport will have more flights, bigger planes for Republican National Convention

As the July 15-18 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee nears, airlines are adding more flights on bigger planes to accommodate the expected increase in traffic at Milwaukee’s airport.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials announced the updates Monday. They include more flights from cities like Washington, D.C., and New York City during and before the convention. The announcement comes on the heels of what’s expected to be a busy travel season at the airport, with other new flights already announced for the summer and an influx of private jets expected for the convention.

“We expect to see a considerable uptick in travelers this July as we welcome RNC attendees from across the country,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a press release. “Not only are the airlines adding flights and increasing the number of seats in and out of Milwaukee, but we’re working to increase our staffing and make improvements onsite for a better airport experience.”

The added flights will be coming from both United Airlines and American Airlines, according to the release.

For American Airlines, the company is adding a nonstop round-trip flight from New York-LaGuardia airport and will continue to do so for departing flights July 19, when the convention ends.

In United’s case, the airline will add eight nonstop round-trip flights from Washington-Dulles, two from Washington-National and two from Denver.

Both United and American are using bigger planes to accommodate the expected increase in passengers on certain flights — United on Newark and Chicago flights, and American on Washington flights during peak arrival and departure days.

Milwaukee airport officials also said more flights and bigger jets is an opportunity for Milwaukee residents to take a vacation out of the city during the convention. According to Google Flights, that doesn't mean fares are necessarily at a discount, though, as they're considered “typical” to New York City and Washington, D.C.

The new convention flights join other recent summer flight announcements from Milwaukee.

In mid-May, Frontier Airlines began nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham area and Philadelphia. Spirit Airlines plans to begin nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth on July 11.

JetBlue recently increased its jet size for its daily Boston flights and Alaska Airlines recently increased its service to Seattle to twice a day, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Mitchell Airport to have more flights, bigger planes for RNC