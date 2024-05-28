Milwaukee woman arrested in Fond du Lac on suspicion of shoplifting and leading police on pursuit

FOND DU LAC – A 57-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested in Fond du Lac Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and fleeing police, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

An officer responded to a call about an active shoplifter at Walmart at about 10:45 p.m. and arrived just as the woman's vehicle was exiting the parking lot.

She didn't pull over for the officer's attempted traffic stop and ran a red light at the intersection of North Rolling Meadows Drive and West Johnson Street, continuing onto the southbound ramp of Interstate 41.

The resulting pursuit reached about 88 miles per hour before the suspect exited onto South Hickory Street and pulled over.

Officers took the woman into custody without further incident. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony retail theft, fleeing from an officer, felony bail jumping, second-offense possession of marijuana, a probation/parole warrant and two Waukesha County warrants for shoplifting and retail theft.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident.

The department did not release any further details.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac officers arrest Milwaukee woman for shoplifting, fleeing