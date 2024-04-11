Milwaukee woman, 19, charged with knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license causing the death of 53-year-old Velina Alexander

A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman has been charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing the death of 53-year-old Velina Alexander.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed the charge on Wednesday against Alanyas Margary-Ramos. The crash occurred in the early morning hours Saturday at the intersection of West Brown Deer Road and North Servite Drive in Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the crash. Alexander was attempting to make a left-hand turn to head southbound on Servite Drive from Brown Deer Road, when Margary-Ramos entered the intersection eastbound and crashed into Alexander, the complaint states.

First responders found Alexander on the sidewalk and attempted life-saving measures, but she died at the scene. Margary-Ramos became trapped inside her vehicle.

Prosecutors said the video appears to show Margary-Ramos speeding prior to the crash and the posted speed limit on Brown Deer Road is 40 miles per hour.

A witness told investigators that he had traveled to the nearby Andy's gas station with Margary-Ramos so she could pick up formula for her child. The witness and Margary-Ramos were driving separate vehicles, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Wisconsin Department of Transportation records show that Margary-Ramos has never been issued a valid driver's license. Also her license status was suspended at the time of the crash. She was found guilty of operating without a valid license in 2022 and also operating while suspended in 2023. She told investigators that she took the test to get her license but she could not get a license because it was suspended from a prior incident.

Margary-Ramos said that she did not know the other car didn't see her and she tried to avoid Alexander's car. She added that she had a green light. The listed attorney for Margary-Ramos did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Family and friends of Alexander could not be reached Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee woman charged in crash that killed 53-year-old woman