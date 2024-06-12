Milwaukee teen charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Capitol Drive

A Milwaukee teen is facing a felony charge in a crash last week that killed a 33-year-old man.

Prosecutors with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office have charged Julian Stanberry-Sproles, 18, with hit and run - resulting in death, according to a criminal complaint released on Wednesday.

If convicted of the charge, a Class D felony, Stanberry-Sproles faces up to 25 years in prison.

Stanberry-Sproles surrendered to Milwaukee police after the crash, which occurred June 7 on the 3500 block of West Capitol Drive just before 11 p.m.

Police said in a statement the accident occurred as the driver traveled west on Capitol and made a right turn to go north on North 35th Street. The driver hit the pedestrian as he attempted to cross the street.

Demetrius Roman Roberson died at the scene.

Police said the driver initially fled the scene, but later turned himself in.

In April, the Wisconsin Policy Forum reported pedestrian-involved crash fatalities in Milwaukee County reached a two-decade high of 32 in 2022.

The nonpartisan policy research group also compared data from Milwaukee County to eight similar urban counties in other states. It found Milwaukee ranked slightly above the middle of the pack in traffic deaths in 2022, but the county ranked among the highest in traffic deaths for Black and Latino residents.

