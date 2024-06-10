Milwaukee, state leaders mourn death of Marquette President Michael Lovell

Milwaukee and Wisconsin leaders mourned the death of Marquette University President Michael Lovell, who died Sunday at age 57 less than three years after being diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called Lovell, Marquette's president since 2014, "a great community partner."

“His faith was deep, and his commitment to service went beyond the boundaries of the campus. He promoted community service, he worked to improve public safety, and his leadership with the Near West Side Partners elevated that organization in ways that would not have been possible without him."

Noting Lovell's leadership at both Marquette and UW-Milwaukee, where Lovell was chancellor from 2011 to 2014, Johnson said, “Equally impressive was Mike’s kindness and humility. He was a gentle person who cared deeply about Milwaukee. He served our community with distinction."

Gov. Tony Evers said on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I had great respect for Mike. He cared deeply about Milwaukee and the students and faculty he led, and I was always uplifted by his positive and professional manner. Truly a loss."

Marquette University President Mike Lovell and his wife, Amy, during a SWIM, or “Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee,” strategy meeting in the Journey House gymnasium in Milwaukee on July 18, 2018. The Lovells' initiative is an effort to create strategic coordination in Milwaukee’s disjointed trauma-responsive initiatives.

Lovell was involved in numerous community efforts. He helped create the Near West Side Partners, a nonprofit organization focused on economic development, housing, neighborhood identity and safety in the Marquette area.

He and his wife, Amy, co-founded Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee, a community-wide effort designed to combat generational trauma. He served on the Greater Milwaukee Committee and helped start many other organizations, such as the Miidwest Energy Research Consortium, Scale-Up Milwaukee and The Water Council.

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce applauded Lovell's leadership and his impact on Milwaukee.

"The future of our region is better because of his contributions," MMAC wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts are with those who knew and admired Dr. Lovell during this difficult time."

Dale Kooyenga, president of MMAC, wrote in a tweet on X that the Milwaukee community and Marquette "lost a good man and leader."

Visit Milwaukee extended its condolences to the Marquette University family on X, as well: "Dr. Lovell’s work made Milwaukee better every day."

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman wrote on X: "I knew Mike to be a man of great integrity with a deep faith. He had an unwavering commitment to student success both while a Dean and Chancellor at UWM as well as President of Marquette. He leaves an enduring legacy."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee, state leaders mourn Marquette President Michael Lovell