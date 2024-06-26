Milwaukee School Board announces candidates for interim superintendent

Eduardo Galvan, the current acting superintendent for Milwaukee Public Schools, is one of four candidates who could be appointed as the interim superintendent for the district.

Milwaukee School Board members shared a list of candidates Tuesday who they are considering appointing as the district's interim superintendent, a position that could be held for about a year while the board conducts a national search for a permanent superintendent.

The interim superintendent will serve during a critical time for Milwaukee Public Schools, which is rebuilding from a crisis in its finance office that led to the resignation of its chief financial officer and Superintendent Keith Posley. The district will be the subject of two audits ordered by Gov. Tony Evers, which will examine the district’s operations and academic practices.

The final candidates for the interim superintendent position are:

Eduardo Galvan, the district's current acting superintendent who has served as the district's regional superintendent for the southwest region since 2018. Galvan has spent his entire career at MPS, beginning as a kindergarten teacher and working his way up as an assistant principal and principal.

Toni Dinkins, the district's regional superintendent for the northwest region. She was previously the principal of MPS' Samuel Clemens School.

Stephen Murley, who retired as superintendent of the Green Bay School District in 2022 for health reasons. He had gotten the job in 2020. Before that, he was superintendent for the Iowa City Community School District.

Darrell Williams, who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and now works for the state Department of Public Instruction as the assistant state superintendent for the Division for Libraries and Technology. He was previously appointed by Evers to be the administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management and has prior experience in education, including serving as the interim superintendent for the School District of Beloit.

In compiling the finalists, the school board reviewed lists of potential candidates from the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Council of Great City Schools.

The board plans to interview candidates during a special meeting that hasn't yet been scheduled. Galvan, who was put in charge of district operations immediately after Posley resigned, will continue serving as the acting superintendent until the interim superintendent is appointed.

Board plans national search for permanent superintendent

Board members plan to hire a search firm this summer to lead a national search for a permanent superintendent, a process that could extend late into the next school year.

The Madison Metropolitan School District, which recently used the Chicago-based Alma Advisory Group for its superintendent search, began gathering community input to guide the search last fall and selected a new superintendent in February. They chose St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard.

During that search, Alma Advisory Group conducted surveys and held input sessions last fall with community members to develop the "leadership profile" of an ideal Madison superintendent, the Cap Times reported. The district posted the job opening in November and received nearly 60 applicants by January.

The school board in Madison conducted a first round of interviews behind closed doors, according to the Cap Times. They created community panels to interview finalists, and the district livestreamed those interviews.

In Milwaukee, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has already said he'd like to be part of those interviews. Board member Megan O'Halloran, who has taken a lead in researching best practices for the search, has said she would welcome his involvement.

"I want it to be a community-driven process," O'Halloran said previously. "We have stakeholders from parents to community organizers, to students and staff. The next superintendent will impact the whole community so I would like to have representatives driving this process."

Given the lengthy search process, and the possibility that candidates may be leaving jobs that run until June 30, O'Halloran said it's possible the new superintendent wouldn't start the job at MPS until July 1, 2025.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee School Board announces candidates for interim superintendent