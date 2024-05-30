These Milwaukee restaurants and bars will be closed to the public during the RNC

The Republican National Convention is coming to Milwaukee July 15 through 18 and is expected to bring an estimated 50,000 people to the city, according to the host committee.

The main event will be held at Fiserv Forum, closing down the arena and the surrounding area inside the hard security perimeter to people who do not have the appropriate credentials (the border of that zone has not yet been announced).

For those who don't have credentials, the question remains of which bars and restaurants will be open to the general public, and which are booked for private events and will be closed.

Six weeks out from the event, only a handful of bars and restaurants in the area could confirm they would be closed.

Some restaurant groups have plans in the works, but do not have details yet on what times or places private bookings might take place. That includes Trinity, Harp, Vagabond and Water Street Brewery (all owned by Matt and RC Schmidt) and Wild Planet Hospitality group, which owns Red Rock Saloon and McGillicuddy's.

Other restaurants do not have any private bookings, including bars and restaurants inside the larger security footprint near Fiserv Forum like Who's on Third, Old German Beer Hall, Oak Barrel Public House, Local Pub and Third Street Tavern. These spaces will be open to the public if they are not inside the hard security perimeter.

But a few places have begun to report that they have private bookings finalized. Here's a look at the bars and restaurants that have and will be fully or partially closed to the public during the RNC.

This list will be updated as bookings are announced. If your bar or restaurant will be closed to the public during the RNC, please email jordyn.noennig@jrn to be added to this list.

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, 320 E. Clybourn St., serves up cocktails and spirits from Central Standard Craft Distillery, plus food and a full bar.

Co-owner Evan Hughes said Central Standard's three-level space is completely booked out Monday through Wednesday evenings during the RNC, and is in negotiations for Thursday and lunch bookings.

Hughes said they are considering throwing late-night parties during the RNC that would be open to the public.

In March the Mothership announced it would be closed for the RNC in a stance against what it called the "tomfoolery" of it all.

The social media post said that the bar could be rented out for private events for "free to dirt cheap prices."

1044 N. King Dr., 1048 N. King Dr.

Owner Jake Dehne said his two King Street bars are booked for a private group July 15 and 15.

The Tuesday event is for three delegation groups that are hosting a private event together. On Monday, a group is renting both spaces and might allow public access, Dehne said.

RWB's would likely remain closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday, per its usual schedule. Lucky Clover would reopen to the public Wednesday.

Turner Hall

1040 N. Phillips Ave.

The restaurant on the first level of the Milwaukee Turners building closed in April after Turning Tables Tavern decided not to renew its lease.

The restaurant will remain closed through the summer, and the entire building will be rented out for the duration of the RNC, according to Milwaukee Turners Executive Director Emilio De Torre.

1110 N. King Dr.

Whitetail has a private booking for all four days of the RNC, according to owner Edward DeShazer.

But the space will close to the public even earlier, on July 1, for a remodel. It will reopen to the public July 19, the Friday after the RNC.

