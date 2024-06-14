Milwaukee Rep. Responds To Donald Trump's 'Horrible City' Insult With Brutal 1-Liner

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) had a damning response to Donald Trump’s reported insulting of Milwaukee as a “horrible city” just weeks before the Republican National Convention begins there on July 15.

Moore, whose congressional district includes a large swathe of the city, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s comment was pure projection.

Trump himself is “a horrible person,” she said.

“It’s not just these 34 felony counts, but he’s a sexual assaulter and there are 54 more counts against him for really trying to undermine our elections and […] inspire an insurrection,” Moore added. “So, he’s a horrible person.”

Moore: I don't know many people in Milwaukee who have 34 felony counts against them. So our crime rate is going to go up when he joins us in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/LlAqpwMH4t — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2024

Some Trump apologists have suggested he was referring to the city’s crime rate with his slur, despite a recent sharp decrease in homicides.

Moore responded to that spin: “I don’t know many people in Milwaukee who have 34 felony counts against them. So our crime rate sure is going to go up when he joins us in Milwaukee.”

“There you go. That’s right,” agreed O’Donnell.

“They had to find a city where Donald Trump wasn’t facing indictments so Milwaukee was on the list,” he jokingly added.

On X (formerly Twitter), meanwhile, Moore said she had “personally advocated with a bipartisan group to get extra funding for security for this convention” and so it was “a slap in the face to have my beloved city described as anything other than welcoming.”

In another post, she wrote that once Trump has “settled in with his parole officer, I am certain he will discover that Milwaukee is a wonderful, vibrant and welcoming city full of diverse neighborhoods and a thriving business community.”

Once he's settled in with his parole officer, I am certain he will discover that Milwaukee is a wonderful, vibrant and welcoming city full of diverse neighborhoods and a thriving business community. https://t.co/KBQY3GL9Te — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) June 13, 2024

Listen to Moore’s interview with O’Donnell from the 36-minute mark here:

