Milwaukee ranks among the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in U.S., study says

Milwaukee is one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the United States, according to a study from real estate data company Clever, which was published by Advocate magazine.

The report, published last fall, analyzed criteria including the LGBTQ+ population, state and local laws, LGBTQ+ affirming health care providers per capita and equality scores, among other things. Here's a look at where Milwaukee landed on the list, and other top LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the U.S.

Milwaukee metro area is the 15th most LGBTQ+ friendly city in nation

Family support is important for the well-being of LGBTQ+ people and Milwaukee has 63% more Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays network (PFLAG) chapters than the average city, according to the report.

Additionally, the Milwaukee metro area has 0.45 gay bars per 100,000 residents— 50% more than the average city, according to the report.

Milwaukee residents also have a lower rate of opposition to same-sex marriage with 24% of Milwaukeeans opposing same-sex marriage, which is 11% lower than the national average.

Top 10 most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the U.S.

Here are the top 10 most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the U.S., according to Clever:

San Francisco, CA Hartford, CT Las Vegas, NV Portland, OR Denver, CO Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Sacramento, CA Chicago, IL New Orleans, LA

The 10 least LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the U.S.

Memphis, TN Houston, TX Jacksonville, FL Birmingham, AL Miami, FL Dallas, TX Oklahoma City, OK Tampa, FL St. Louis, MO Kansas City, MO

Milwaukee and Wisconsin LGBTQ+ organizations:

Milwaukee and Wisconsin have several LGBTQ+ organizations. You can get involved with the following:

