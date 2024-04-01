Milwaukee Public Museum wants Indigenous artist to design piece for new building

Milwaukee Public Museum officials are looking for an Indigenous artist to design and create an art installation for its new museum building scheduled to open in 2027.

The art piece will be located outside the new building, at West McKinley Avenue and North Sixth Street, in the planned Garden Plaza. It's intended to pay tribute to Wisconsin’s First Nations.

“The (museum) committee embraced the concept that the installation will convey the physical representation of traditional Indigenous dwelling with a modern twist,” the museum’s website reads. “It should be an installation that is based on the Great Lakes structure for homes, signifying the past but also communicating that Native people live and thrive here presently.”

Museum officials said the art installation can include designs that are affiliated with specific tribes, flags or seals of modern tribal nations, Indigenous languages and/or clan animal imagery.

Officials also want the piece to have practical uses, such as a place to sit for people to take a rubbing of designs, a fireplace or a space for grass.

They also said the piece shouldn't perpetuate stereotypes about Natives.

The installation should weigh no more than 7,500 pounds or be more than 12 feet in diameter, officials said.

The total budget for the project is $150,000.

The new museum building will be five stories, with 200,000 square feet, and the plaza with the Indigenous art centerpiece is expected to draw more than 500,000 visitors each year. It's expected to cost $240 million, including $150 million in private donations

The deadline to submit a design proposal is April 15 with an expected installation by winter 2026.

More information can be found at www.mpm.edu.

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Public Museum wants Indigenous artist design proposals