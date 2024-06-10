As Milwaukee Public Museum builds new home, this group campaigns to preserve old exhibits

Scott Johnson and Scott Bush are longtime Milwaukee Public Museum fans − and wish it wasn't moving to a new $200 million downtown facility.

Johnson and Bush aren't trying to stop that project's late summer construction start. Their concern is the fate of some of the museum's best-known exhibits − portions of which aren't moving to the new building.

Scott Johnson and Justin Gaver are leaders of Preserve Milwaukee, a group seeking to preserve Milwaukee Public Museum exhibits that won't be moving to the museum's new facility.

"Quite frankly, they're going to be destroyed," Johnson said, referring to such exhibits as Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village.

Johnson, an information technology professional, and Bush, a Realtor, help lead Preserve Milwaukee, a group that's campaigning to maintain those exhibits, and possibly the current museum building, 800 W. Wells St. It will be left empty when the new museum opens in early 2027 at West McKinley Avenue and North Sixth Street.

Their effort faces big challenges.

The Wells Street building is in poor shape, museum officials say. It will be a demolition candidate if a developer buys the site from Milwaukee County in order to build apartments or other new uses.

Also, exhibits cited by Preserve Milwaukee will see much of their movable fixtures removed even as other portions are left behind.

Some of those artifacts, such as historic objects within Streets of Old Milwaukee's shops, will either be stored, or used within the new facility.

That includes some artifacts resurfacing within the reimagined Milwaukee Revealed exhibit − which will replace the streets exhibit, said Rebecca Ehlers, museum vice president of marketing, communications and visitor experience.

"That's what's telling the story," Ehlers said.

Fundraising for new museum continues

Preserve Milwaukee is revving up its campaign as museum officials continue raising funds for the new facility.

The museum so far has raised more than $80 million in private donations. That's well short of its $108 million goal by the May 7 groundbreaking ceremony.

That goal, which President and Chief Executive Officer Ellen Censky disclosed at a County Board committee meeting in December, is tied to the level needed to trigger the use of a $45 million grant from Milwaukee County.

That trigger amount is actually around $105 million, Katie Sanders, museum chief planning officer, later told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The museum is seeking $150 million in private donations with a fundraising campaign running through December 2026. That includes donations for the museum's endowment, which won't be used for building the new facility.

Along with $45 million from the county and $40 million from the state, the museum is seeking $5 million in federal grants.

The cost of designing and constructing the new museum and its exhibits is estimated at $200 million. Additional costs include $20 million for the museum's endowment and $20 million to move the collections.

The current museum, which opened in 1963, is too large, inefficient and harmed by years of deferred maintenance, according to museum officials. They say it makes more sense to build a new facility rather than renovate the current building.

2020 report about condition of museum stirs debate

Johnson and Bush are dubious.

They cite a 2020 building condition report, commissioned by Milwaukee County.

It rates the overall condition as "good" − even as it rates some components, such as a waterproof membrane and portions of the roof as "poor," and other areas as "fair."

Museum officials dispute the report's accuracy. They also say that 17-page assessment has a much narrower scope compared to a 718-page county report from 2015 which identified $28.68 million in estimated improvements that were recommended be done through 2018.

That work hadn't been done by 2018 when an updated report found another $11.75 million in recommended improvements. That 2018 update forecasted another $87 million in needed improvements over 20 years − an amount that included the $28.68 million identified in the 2015 assessment.

Since then, the building's condition has continued to deteriorate, Ehlers said. The American Alliance of Museums’ accreditation commission noted the worsening condition in a 2021 report.

Recent issues include April flooding in a basement collections area − damaging "several ancient history items," according to a new County Board report.

Milwaukee Public Museum's new home is to open in early 2027 at West McKinley Avenue and North Sixth Street.

Preserve Milwaukee isn't trying to halt construction on the future facility. It will be owned and operated by a private, nonprofit corporation even as the artifacts and collections remain owned by Milwaukee County.

"I never felt 'let's stop the new museum' is a winning approach," Johnson said.

Instead, the group is focused on preserving Streets of Old Milwaukee and other exhibits, including several murals and dioramas. Those dioramas are recognized among museum operators nationwide as "Milwaukee-style," and carry significant historic value, according to Preserve Milwaukee.

"Our Milwaukee Public Museum is recognized for that," Bush said.

New home sought for old exhibits

The idea, Johnson and Bush said, is to create a separate home for those exhibits that won't be moved to the new facility.

Ideally, they would remain in what will become the former museum − which itself is a historic building worthy of preservation, according to Johnson and Bush.

The decision of what to do with that county-owned property once the new museum is built lies with the County Board and County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley "is committed to a public review process that will consider a wide range of options," according to a statement from his office.

"Milwaukee County is taking into consideration the impacts on the community, the recommendations included in the City of Milwaukee's recently approved downtown plan, fiscal considerations within Milwaukee County government, and of course, our vision for racial equity," it said.

The city's long-range downtown plan recommends reusing the site as a high-density, mixed-use development with mixed-income housing and ground-floor commercial use.

Even if Preserve Milwaukee cannot obtain the former museum, the group hopes to remove exhibits left behind. Removing those set pieces would be difficult but not impossible, Johnson said.

The portions to be left behind include the building facades of Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village, Ehlers said.

While Milwaukee Revealed is replacing the streets exhibit, European Village's plans are less certain.

"We will be exploring European history throughout the museum," Ehlers said.

Along with those buildings' artifacts, other materials being moved include the regalia which makes up much of the Native American cultural exhibit A Tribute to Survival, Ehlers said. Some objects will be integrated into new museum exhibits, she said, while others could be returned to the tribes.

The fate of the building's murals is being discussed with county officials, Ehlers said. Removing them would be "very difficult," she said.

Dioramas to be removed include one depicting a bison hunt, with one buffalo and the exhibit's "snake button" to resurface in the new facility, Ehlers said. But not all of the museum's dioramas will be on display there, she said.

Meanwhile, Preserve Milwaukee's members continue working on their campaign to save the building.

"We lose when the wrecking ball hits it," Johnson said.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook

