Milwaukee protest group slams RNC demonstrations plan, vows to march its own route

Hours after the demonstration areas for next month's Republican National Convention were unveiled Friday, the most prominent group planning to protest the event slammed the plan and vowed to march its own route.

Omar Flores, co-chair of the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024, rejected the city's plans for demonstration areas at parks on the north and south ends of a "hard" security zone that will encompass the primary convention sites of Fiserv Forum on the north down to the Baird Center on the south.

"It's completely insulting for them to offer either of those parks because they're not within sight and sound of the Fiserv Forum," Flores said at a press conference outside the federal Courthouse where earlier discussions failed to produce a resolution to the group's lawsuit against the city over its plans for demonstrations.

Omar Flores criticizes proposed protest routes during a news conference by the Coalition to March on the RNC Friday, June 21, 2024 outside the federal courthouse in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Authorities on Friday released the boundaries of the credentials-only area for next month's Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee in addition to demonstration areas that will surround it.\

On Friday, representatives from the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, city and Milwaukee County announced the location of the demonstration areas and a march route in addition to the boundaries of a hard security zone that credentials will be needed to enter for the July 15-18 event.

Of note was the inclusion of Pere Marquette Park in the hard security zone, a move the Secret Service had previously resisted despite pressure from Republicans to do so. The city had been expected to designate the space just west of the Milwaukee River and two block from Fiserv Forum as a demonstration area, causing consternation for Republicans, the Coalition and nearby businesses for different reasons.

Two demonstration areas will instead be located at Haymarket Square on the north side of the hard zone and at Zeidler Union Square on the south side.

A demonstration march route will be on the south side of the hard zone, beginning and ending at Zeidler Union Square.

A speakers platform for the public will be placed on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at McKinley Ave. with space for assembly at Haymarket Square Park. Milwaukee and U.S. Secret Service officials announced the locatoins on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Zeidler Union Square Park will serve as a speakers platform for the public on the south side of the RNC security perimeter. Milwaukee and U.S. Secret Service officials announced the location along with a parade route on Friday, June 21, 2-24.

"We believe we provided premier access on both the south and the north side," Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Chief of Staff Nick DeSiato said.

He pointed to the area where the march route will take demonstrators directly up to the fence outside the Baird Center, where media from around the nation and globe will be working.

On the north side, he said, demonstrators will be close to Fiserv Forum, where primary convention activities will take place. Former President Donald Trump is expected to formally accept the party's nomination in the arena during the convention, setting up a rematch of the 2020 race for the White House between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

The northern demonstration zone is also by an area where delegates will be entering, DeSiato said.

Citing the group's lawsuit, he said he could not speak to how the city would respond if anyone chose to march a route different than the one designated by the city.

It's difficult to gauge how many people will choose to demonstrate at the city's designated areas because the city does not ask how many people are expected to accompany the applicant, he said. About 100 applications have been filed with the city to demonstrate during the RNC, he said.

"We also suspect that just like any national convention, there'll be some ad hoc demonstrating," he said. "And if you're lawfully demonstrating on a sidewalk, you can lawfully demonstrate on a sidewalk. If you're lawfully demonstrating on public property, you can lawfully demonstrate on public property."

Flores vowed to march a route the group expects to release soon, saying it will be a "family-friendly protest." And while he said the group does not plan to try to march into the hard zone, the group won't be limited to the sidewalk, either.

The U.S. Secret Service on released a map of the security zones for the Republican National Convention during a meeting on Friday, June 21, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee. The convention will be centered at Fiserv Forum, UWM Panther Arena and the Baird Center on July 15-18.

Flores said he expected thousands of people to be part of the group's march, making it unsafe to try to squeeze onto the sidewalk.

As for the group's plans to march its own route, he said, "If MPD is serious about what they're saying, then we shouldn't be worried about any type of arrest and honestly, I'd encourage them to not even show up."

At an earlier press conference, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said police would seek to be patient and communicative, though he said there would be limits.

Friday's back and forth was the latest in a monthslong debate over the city's plans for demonstrations during the convention.

Representatives of the Coalition to March on the RNC met with officials on June 17 in an ultimately failed effort to resolve the federal lawsuit the group brought earlier this month over the city's demonstration plans.

The group is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, which on Friday also criticized the demonstration plans and the size of the downtown hard zone.

"The large size of this zone makes it more critical than ever that the City take steps to allow for effective opportunities for expression and assembly by those with differing viewpoints," Tim Muth, staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

He also said the inclusion of Pere Marquette Park in the hard zone "cannot be justified" and "represents an impermissible concession to the Republican National Committee, which did not want to see or hear demonstrators near its convention."

Republicans previously argued that locating a demonstration zone at Pere Marquette Park would force convention attendees to walk right by protestors, creating a "mandated confrontational area."

Secret Service RNC Coordinator Audrey Gibson-Cicchino cited the RNC's rental of the Milwaukee County Historical Society building on the park's southwest corner as the reason it was included in the perimeter.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com. Tristan Hernandez can be reached at thernandez@gannett.com.

