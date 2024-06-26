Milwaukee police say this woman, 83, is critically missing

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 83-year-old woman.

Mae Burton was last in contact with her family Tuesday afternoon. She was believed to be in the area of the 8800 block of West Swan Road in Milwaukee, according to police.

Police describe Mae as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs roughly 150 pounds. She has thinning gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket with blue slip-on sandals. She should be on foot, police said.

Mae Burton

Anyone with any information can contact police at 414-935-7242.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police say this woman, 83, is critically missing