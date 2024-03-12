Milwaukee police seeking information on missing 15-year-old girl

Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, the department said in a Tuesday news release.

Jalynn Sims was last seen on the 4900 block of North 42nd Street on March 11 around 11 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department said. Sims is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Sims was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and rainbow-colored Croc-style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police looking for missing 15-year-old girl