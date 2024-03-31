Milwaukee police searching for missing girl and man.
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find 15-year-old Tilazjah Sanders and 37-year-old Marvin Common-Harris. Both cases are not related. They were both last seen on March 30.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Can the UConn women join the men in the Final Four?
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.
Decades of climbing the ladder while challenging conventional thinking have brought Mary Barra to the present — the year of delivering on ambitious EV goals at storied automaker General Motors (GM).
In March, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that could force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban in U.S. app stores. Much of the related discussion and debate has centered around American data security and speech rights, but a potential move also highlights something else: TikTok is growing its focus on e-commerce, but the interplay of tech giants and geopolitics is squeezing smaller merchants. Over the past few months, merchants -- many of them from China -- looking for an Amazon alternative have flocked to TikTok to peddle clothes, cosmetics, electronics and a variety of other products to U.S. buyers, by way of TikTok Shop.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Today marks the preview debut of OpenAI's Voice Engine, an expansion of the company's existing text-to-speech API. Under development for about two years, Voice Engine allows users to upload any 15-second voice sample to generate a synthetic copy of that voice. "We want to make sure that everyone feels good about how it's being deployed — that we understand the landscape of where this tech is dangerous and we have mitigations in place for that," Jeff Harris, a member of the product staff at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in an interview.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.