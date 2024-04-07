Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 60-year-old woman
Police said she was last seen Friday afternoon near 57th and Wright streets in Milwaukee.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
California's gas prices have surged more than the rest of the nation as the state grapples with less output from its refineries.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
Everything to know about the Ramapo Fault system which runs from Pennsylvania to southeastern New York.
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
The European Union and United States put out a joint statement Friday affirming a desire to increase cooperation over artificial intelligence. As we reported Wednesday, this is the fruit of the sixth (and possibly last) meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House in the U.S. presidential elections taking place later this year, it's not clear how much EU-U.S. cooperation on AI or any other strategic tech area will actually happen in the near future.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Tesla is dropping prices of unsold Model Y SUVs in the U.S. by thousands of dollars in an attempt to clear out an unprecedented backlog of inventory. Many long-range and performance Model Ys are now selling for $5,000 less than their original price, while rear-wheel drive versions are seeing even bigger cuts of more than $7,000. The discounts come as Tesla once again made far more vehicles than it sold in the last quarter.
Disney+ will start restricting password sharing on a larger scale, following the lead of Netflix.