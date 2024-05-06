Milwaukee police officer shot on Sunday with nonfatal injuries

A Milwaukee police officer was shot on Sunday night and is in the hospital with nonfatal injuries.

The incident happened around 10:52 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a Monday morning press release. Officers were sent to the area on foot and a suspect fired shots at them, striking a 29-year-old officer.

Police have three persons of interest in custody and retrieved two guns., the release said. No other police officers were shot.

Respondents from the Milwaukee Fire Department provided initial medical attention to the shot officer, the release said.

Police are seeking further information and anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 414-936-7360. To remain anonymous, one can contact crime stoppers at 414-244-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police officer shot on Cinco de Mayo, facing nonfatal injuries