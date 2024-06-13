Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a McDonald's restaurant on the city's north side.

Officers received a call about a shooting in the 5100 block of North Teutonia Avenue, near Villard Avenue, around 4 a.m.

The 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement by police. By 8 a.m., the eatery was open and customers were being served.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing, the statement said.

Milwaukee police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the department at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

There have been 51 homicides reported in the city of Milwaukee so far in 2024, compared with 65 reported during the same period last year, according to Milwaukee Police Department statistics.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police investigate shooting death at north side McDonald's