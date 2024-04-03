Milwaukee police ask for help finding critically missing Lester Altman, 63

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help finding 63-year-old Lester Altman, who has been reported as critically missing.

Altman was last seen in the area of 700 S. 39th St., on the near south side, at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police described him as 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a gray goatee. He was wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket, a black or blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.

“Critically missing” is a label police apply to missing persons who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

