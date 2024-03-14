Milwaukee police ask for help finding critical missing Karma Sanchez.

Police said Karma was last seen on Wednesday at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of the 2600 block of North 54th Street.

Karma is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 340 pounds, according to police. Karma has dark curly hair and brown eye, and was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and a tie-dyed multicolored jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

“Critically missing” is a label police apply to missing persons who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police ask for help finding critical missing Karma Sanchez