Milwaukee police are asking for help in finding a critically missing 59-year-old man.

Carvell Jennings was last seen Sunday at about 4 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Brentwood Avenue, according to police.

Police describe him as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs roughly 127 pounds. He has a slim build, black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a blue cap.

Anyone with information about Jennings' whereabouts is asked to call MPD's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police ask for help finding missing man