Milwaukee police ask for help finding critically missing woman

Tiffany Cook

Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 42-year-old woman.

Tiffany Cook was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 200 block of West Capitol Drive, according to police.

Police describe her as Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs roughly 200 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. She typically wears thick-framed clear glasses and she should be on foot, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4, at 414-935-7242.

"Critically missing" is a label that police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

